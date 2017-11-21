Pelawatte gets its own exclusive all-ladies store by Cotton Collection

Sri Lankan fashion staple, Cotton Collection, launches its newest store in Pelawatte at 968, Thalawathugoda Road. The vibrant new branch will feature Cotton Collection’s flagship brand COCO and a host of other brands meant exclusively for free-spirited women. Spread over an expansive 2,700 square feet of retail space with ample parking, Cotton Collection’s newest store is located at the heart of bustling Pelawatte, right opposite the Hameedia Store.

Managing Director, Niloufer Esufally Anverally commented: “We are delighted to open an exclusively ladies store in Pelawatte. Our customer is unique and has a very distinctive taste. We have been frequently requested to move to Pelawatte. Finally, here we are, closer to our clientele living in this part of greater Colombo. It gives me great pleasure to invite valued customers in the area to visit their newest neighborhood Cotton Collection and to be part of the inauguration on 17th November at 10 am and enjoy our eclectic collection.”

The Exclusive All-Ladies Cotton Collection Store showcases a niche collection of brands including Cotton Collection’s pride of place flagship brand COCO and its own sprightly yet sophisticated accessory brand, Raspberry, alongside independent designer brands such as Kaveri and Aseesa.