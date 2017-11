SC orders voice recording of statement by Ranjan

The Supreme Court today ordered the authorities to submit the voice recording of Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake where he had allegedly been critical of the judiciary.

Ramanayake appeared in court on Tuesday over the case where he has been accused of contempt of court.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court ordered that the voice recording of Ramanayake being critical of the judiciary be submitted to court on December 14. (Colombo Gazette)