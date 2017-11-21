Sujeewa Senasinghe slams President on treasury bond probe

State Minister of International Trade Sujeewa Senasinghe on Tuesday slammed President Maithripala Sirisena on the treasury bond investigations.

Senasinghe told reporters that the Presidential Commission investigating the treasury bond scam, should have been given the mandate to investigate bond placements since 2008 and not from 2015.

He said that the United National Party (UNP) had urged the President to give the Presidential Commission that mandate but that was not done.

Senasinghe says he feels the investigations by the Presidential Commission were used just to sling mud at the UNP and destroy the party.

He also said that a certain media organisation is working with the President to destroy the UNP and destroy Mahinda Rajapaksa and help the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) win the next election.

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission hearings that Senasinghe had spoken to Arjun Aloysius while the investigations into the bond scam were ongoing against him.

Senasinghe said that he spoke to Aloysius with regards to a book he was writing.

However he says the Presidential Commission crucified him by revealing that he spoke to Aloysius without knowing why he had the conversation. (Colombo Gazette)

CLICK HERE FOR AUDIO