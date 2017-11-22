China donates rice to Sri Lanka as humanitarian assistance

China on Tuesday donated a stock of rice to Sri Lanka as humanitarian assistance to those affected by the recent drought.

The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Yi Xianliang handed over 1000 metric tonnes of rice to the Government at a function held at the Colombo Port on Tuesday.

The humanitarian aid is part of over 2000 metric tonnes of rice pledged by China to Sri Lanka.

Minister of Disaster Management Anura Priyadharshana Yapa and Secretary to the President Austin Fernando were at the Colombo port to accept the humanitarian aid.

Pictures by Lalith Perera