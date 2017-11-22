CID investigating social media posts which instigated violence

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has begun investigations on social media posts which attempted to instigate violence in the country.

Police media spokesman, Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara said that during the Gintota incident social media had published images of bodies claiming they were that of people killed during the violence.

However the Police spokesman noted that the images were that of people killed during a bomb attack and was not related to Gintota.

He said that legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to spread discord among communities.

The Police spokesman also said that tight security measures are still in place in Gintota following the recent violence.

He said that it has come to light that some extremist groups had been involved in the violence.

Over 100 Police Special Task Force commandos and over 200 policemen were deployed to Gintota last week following mob violence in the area.

The violence involved Muslims and Sinhalese communities living in the area, following a road accident and the situation escalated with vehicles, houses and at least one place of worship being attacked.