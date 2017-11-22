STAX relocates to Access II

STAX, Sri Lanka’s leading strategy consulting firm, recently moved into a new office within the heart of the Central Business District (CBD) in Colombo. Headquartered in Boston, STAX also has offices across Chicago, New York and Singapore, with Colombo serving as the base of its APAC operations. STAX, which had outgrown its previous premises, relocated its office to be closer to clients, while being able to comfortably accommodate its 70+ workforce and facilitate its future growth plans.

Situated at 278/4, Access Towers II – 15th Floor, Union Place, Colombo 02, the plush new office is a spacious work space of 6,000 square feet. Built with the intention of providing an expansive domain that encourages innovative and collaborative thinking, the new space includes ample meeting rooms. The office also features specially designed booths equipped with state-of-the-art communication tools to support in-depth primary research across the globe.

Since commencing operations in 2005 with just 07 employees, STAX Colombo has worked on multiple engagements internationally while serving numerous Sri Lankan clients— including diversified conglomerates, blue-chip industry leaders, and large family businesses. STAX utilises a mixture of proven and innovative approaches to consulting, and has gained a reputation among the local business community for inspiring companies to reach audacious goals and to complement gut-based decisions with fact-based research. “The new location is in keeping with our ethos of dreaming big and offering the best services to our valuable clients from varied walks of life and industries,” said Avinash Hettiarachchi, a Senior Business Analyst at STAX.

The local operation is backed by the stability of its global company, which has been in business for over two decades. STAX works with 15 of the Top 20 Global Private Equity firms and 25+ Fortune 500 companies. Since its inception in Boston, it has gradually gained ground in other areas of the globe by delivering over 2,500 client engagements, across diverse industries, covering more than 40 international markets. STAX possesses extensive capabilities across research, consulting, consumer insights, data analytics, and data visualisation— enabling greater value creation for clients.

In an ever evolving world where change is the only constant and companies run the risk of stagnation, STAX plays a pivotal role in supporting clients to exploit new opportunities and guard against global threats – this has led STAX to expand rapidly and build a name as the dominant strategy consulting firm in the country.