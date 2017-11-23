More than 11,200 Army absentees report back

A total of 11,232 Army deserters including 15 Officers, 09 Officer Cadets and 11,208 other rank personnel had reported to their respective Regimental Centers seeking legal discharge during the General Amnesty extended to Army absentees which ended at midnight, Wednesday, the army said today.

The month long Amnesty period was offered to Sri Lanka Army personnel, who are considered as AWOL (Absent Without Leave) to obtain legal discharge, from 23rd October to 22nd November.

Originally the General Amnesty period was scheduled to end on the 15th of November but it was extended till the 22nd of November in response to numerous requests made to the Army.

With the end of the General Amnesty, law enforcement authorities will begin island-wide operations to apprehend absconding deserters.

Provision of employment or harbouring any Army absentee or deserter amounts to breach of existing laws of the country and is a punishable offence in Court as per section 133 of the Penal Code. (Colombo Gazette)