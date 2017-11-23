Privileges committee to act on threat to bomb Parliament

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya on Thursday told Parliament that the Parliament privileges committee will take action on a threat to bomb Parliament.

The threat had been made by some opposition members of Parliament recently.

Deputy Minister Ajith P. Perera asked the Speaker in Parliament, Thursday, as to why action had not been taken against the MPs who threatened to bomb Parliament.

The Speaker said that the Parliament privileges committee will look into it.

Joint opposition Parliamentarians Wimal Weerawansa and Keheliya Rambukwella had recently said that Parliament must be bombed. (Colombo Gazette)