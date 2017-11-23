SLFP makes another attempt to unite the party

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is making another attempt to unite the party, SLFP member and former Prime Minister D.M Jayaratne said.

He said that the matter was discussed at an SLFP meeting held with the President on Wednesday night.

Jayaratne said that it was agreed attempts must be made to unite with the SLFP rebels and contest the Local Government elections.

However SLFP joint opposition member and former Minister Chamal Rajapaksa said that the SLFP joint opposition members will not work with the SLFP as long as it remains with the United National Party (UNP) in the Government. (Colombo Gazette)