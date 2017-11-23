UNP backbenchers slam Minister, demand LG polls

United National Party (UNP) backbenchers on Thursday slammed Minister Faizer Mustapha and demanded that the Local Government (LG) elections be held on schedule.

UNP Parliamentarian Kavinda Jayawardena said that the Minister must be held responsible if the election is not held on schedule.

He told reporters at a media briefing attended by UNP backbenchers that Faizer Mustapha must resign from his post and sit with the UNP backbenchers if he cannot ensure the election takes place.

Kavinda Jayawardena said that the UNP wants the LG election to be held and that the party was never for it being delayed.

Kavinda Jayawardena said that the UNP wants the LG election to be held and that the party was never for it being delayed.

Jayawardena said that the UNP backbenchers are also prepared to back holding the election under the old system. (Colombo Gazette)