CBL bags 6 awards including 3 Golds at NASCO 2017

CBL (Ceylon Biscuits Limited) one of the largest fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) conglomerate in the food manufacturing industry in Sri Lanka, was among the top winners at the recently concluded SLIM National Sales Congress Awards 2017 (NASCO) in the FMCG (Food) category. CBL has participated at NASCO since the inception of the popular awards ceremony and over the years many members of its sales force located across the island have been adjudged winners.

At this year’s competition, CBL’s Asanka Halangoda and Athula Perera won gold awards in FMCG Food Executive of the year category and the FMCG Food Territory Manager of the Year category respectively. Muditha Pathirana and Palitha Perera clinched a Silver and Bronze awards respectively in the FMCG Food Territory Manager of the year category. In the Modern Retail Executive of the year category, Y. I. Perera was awarded with a Bronze Award while Charith Gunawardena walked away with a Gold award in the FMCG Food Front-Liner of the year category.

Commenting on the occasion, Elangovan Karthik, President of Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing noted, “Sri Lanka’s sales fraternity has achieved greater heights over the years by inducing dynamism to the corporate world and rejuvenating it. SLIM-NASCO has virtually become the yardstick to evaluate and bequeath recognition upon sales personnel for their dynamism in every year. Performers par excellence who revolutionize the sales sphere are recognized and conferred with awards and accolades by SLIM-NASCO with a view to encourage and motivate the entire sales fraternity in the country. In addition, top NASCO winners will be provided a platform for networking and communication, as the country’s top sales personnel. This will open new vistas in their careers providing them with wide exposure and recognition,” said Mr. Karthik.

I. M. Khan, Director/Group General Manager – Sales of CBL said, “On behalf of the group, I applaud these employees for their efforts and dedication towards the company. To showcase such prowess in such an outstandingly competitive environment is testimony once again, to the talent and drive behind the Excellent Force and their dedication to reach the next level. As a marketer and sales personality, it is my belief that finding the right tools and strategies to understand the front liners and accordingly design processes to empower, energize and motivate them become the most important function of today’s Heads of Sales. A sales person could make or break the brand. This is why I call them the ambassadors of the company and the brands they represent. Therefore, it is very important to make sure that the brand has the Best or the highest motivated people in the front line who could make the first impression to the consumer a positive one.”

SLIM NASCO, which was introduced 17 years ago has grown in leaps and bounds benchmarking the event as the most sought-after Awards Ceremony held for the sales fraternity. Understanding the vivid changes of the market, the present format of SLIM ‘NASCO’ was designed five years ago to give the front liner and the field of sales management more exposure and an opportunity to be recognized at national level. The evaluation and judgment based national competition recognizes and rewards the outstanding talents in sales at various career levels in many product and service categories. The event also provides an opportunity for high performing individuals to receive a comparison of his or her capabilities against some other person in a similar level of another organization. SLIM ‘NASCO’ Awards has paved the way for many to start working on personal development.