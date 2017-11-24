Government assures security for all communities in country

The Government on Friday assured security for all the communities in the country.

Leader of the House Lakshman Kiriella told Parliament today that the Government has a responsibility to protect, not just the Sinhalese community, but even the minorities.

“We are not like the former Government,” he said.

Kiriella was responding to concerns raised by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) in Parliament today with regards to the Gintota incident.

JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake told Parliament that some property damaged during the recent violence in Gintota have not been repaired or restored.

He also said that the Police have not recorded complaints from some of the affected families.

Kiriella said that the Police have a duty to record the statements and he will look into it. (Colombo Gazette)