Japanese Ambassador Kenichi Suganuma, Chief Guest at BCCS Award 2017

Japanese Ambassador in Sri Lanka, Kenichi Suganuma will attend as the Chief Guest at the ‘Best Corporate Citizen Sustainability Award 2017’, which will be held on November 28 at the Cinnamon Grand, Colombo. David Bent, a global expert on Corporate Sustainability will deliver the keynote address at the event.

The event, which is held for the 14th consecutive year, will have the attendance of 350 top corporate executives representing firms, who have wholeheartedly embraced sustainability practices into their business models.

During the evaluation process of applications sent for this year’s competition, the evaluators mainly took into consideration the sustainable work done by local firms going in line with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Ceylon Chamber has lined up a galaxy of awards to recognize the best performers in corporate sustainability initiatives and those firms would be duly recognized on the ‘Awards Night’, which will take place on November 28 at the Cinnamon Grand, Colombo, starting at 6.30 pm.

Among the trophies to grab are, ‘The Best Corporate Citizen Sustainability Award 2017’, Top ten corporate firms, Category awards, Sector awards and The Best Presented Application, among several other awards.