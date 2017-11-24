JVP hands over another no-confidence motion against Faizer

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) on Friday handed over another no-confidence motion against Provincial Councils and Local Government Minister Faizer Mustapha.

The no-confidence motion was handed over to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

Yesterday a no-confidence motion was submitted with the signatures of 12 joint opposition members of Parliament.

The opposition accused the Minister of failing to ensure the Local Government elections were held on schedule.

Minister Faizer Mustapha however denied the allegations against him. (Colombo Gazette)