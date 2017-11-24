President warns UNP, slams those critical of him

President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday warned the United National Party (UNP) and slammed those critical of him and said that they must put the country first.

The President said that some people are these days making allegations against him just to put on a show before the media.

Sirisena told a gathering at an event today that what the country needs is intelligent people who work for the country and its people.

The President said that some people are making comments without understanding their responsibilities or understanding the mandate given to them.

He said that some politicians are behaving like political babies.

The President noted that most things are achievable only by working together and not for personal political gain.

He also said that his message to those in the Government and in the opposition is that creating political rifts will only affect the innocent public in the country.

The President said that he is firmly against corruption and if he faces criticism for that then he will join forces with the people and continue that fight.

He said that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) led Government lost the 2015 Presidential election as they had made a lot of mistakes.

The President said that if the UNP commits similar mistakes or does far worse then the public will not approve that.

“So what must be understood is not what the party is but what is correct,” he said.

The President said that he is facing all the allegations against him with a sense of calm in the best interest of the nation.

Sirisena said that the unity Government was formed with all the political parties and UNP leader, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe often tells the world how important it is for the two main political parties to work together.

He said that everyone must think of the country, including about the people in the North and East, and work in unity.

State Minister of International Trade Sujeewa Senasinghe this week slammed President Maithripala Sirisena on the treasury bond investigations.

Senasinghe told reporters that the Presidential Commission investigating the treasury bond scam, should have been given the mandate to investigate bond placements since 2008 and not from 2015.

He said that the UNP had urged the President to give the Presidential Commission that mandate but that was not done.

Senasinghe said he feels the investigations by the Presidential Commission were used just to sling mud at the UNP and destroy the party. (Colombo Gazette)