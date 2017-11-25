Concerns raised over queues outside diplomatic missions

Concerns were raised in Parliament on Saturday over queues seen outside some diplomatic missions in Sri Lanka by locals seeking a visa.

Deputy Minister of Finance and Mass Media Lasantha Alagiyawanna said that Sri Lankans can be seen standing in queues on the pavement to apply for a visa outside most diplomatic missions in the country.

The Deputy Minister said that making people stand on the pavement to collect a visa seems disrespectful.

Alagiyawanna urged the Foreign Ministry to look into the matter and ensure Sri Lankans are treated with more respect by foreign missions.

He said that while some embassies now have the online visa application service, most others still require applicants to visit the embassy and stand in a queue to obtain the visa. (Colombo Gazette)