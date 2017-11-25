Government to use Lord Naseby’s statement to counter claims

The Government says it will use Lord Naseby’s statement to counter claims on war crimes allegations against the country.

Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana told Parliamenton Saturday, the Government was grateful to the statement made on Sri Lanka by Lord Naseby at the British Parliament recently.

Lord Naseby had in his statement rejected claims that the death toll during the final stages of the war in Sri Lanka was over 40,000.

He had said that the civilian casualty toll was between 7,000 to 8,000 and not 40,000 as claimed by a UN panel.

Marapana said the Government will use the statement made by Lord Naseby at the appropriate forum to counter the war crimes allegations on Sri Lanka.

The Minister also asserted that the human rights issue in Sri Lanka will be resolved domestically.

Marapana told Parliament that the United Nations and the international community have recognized the efforts taken by Sri Lanka to address the issue.

He said that the support received by Sri Lanka to the resolution at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva in March showed the support Sri Lanka has to the reconciliation process. (Colombo Gazette)