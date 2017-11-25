Mangala says questions asked over failure to act on Rajapaksas

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera says questions are being asked over the failure to act on the allegations against the Rajapaksas.

Speaking in Matara, Samaraweera said that some people ask if the treasury bond commission is so effective why similar effectiveness cannot be seen with regards to the investigations on the allegations of corruption against the Rajapaksas.

Samaraweera said that even the Wasim Thajudeen murder case is moving at a slow pace.

He said that if details related to the telephone calls received by former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa at the time Thajudeen was killed are exposed like the details of the members of Parliament were exposed in the treasury bond case, then more information on the Thajudeen murder could be revealed.

Samaraweera however noted that the Attorney General’s Department also faces some issues when looking to take action on corruption and other cases.

He noted that some investigations will take time. (Colombo Gazette)