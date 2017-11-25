Sri Lanka condemns brutal attack on worshipers in Egypt

The Government of Sri Lanka condemned in the strongest terms,the terrorist attack on worshippers at a mosque in the Sinai region of Egypt.

A Foreign Ministry statement said that attacking those at prayer is an act of inexplicable brutality.

“The Government and people of Sri Lanka offer deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and wish those who are injured, a speedy recovery,” the statement said.

While expressing solidarity with the Government of Egypt at this time of national mourning, the Government of Sri Lanka urged the international community to join hands to find effective ways and means to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Over 235 people were killed and over 100 others were injured at a North Sinai mosque during Friday prayers.

Dozens of gunmen surrounded the mosque in vehicles and bombed it before opening fire on those trying to escape.

The assailants are reported to have set parked vehicles on fire in the vicinity to block off access to the mosque, and they fired upon ambulances trying to help victims.

It is the deadliest militant attack in modern Egyptian history. Bir al-Abed is about 130 miles (211km) from Cairo. (Colombo Gazette)