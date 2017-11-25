The Elephant Stables: The finer side of colonial living

By Michelle Alles

They say travel broadens the mind, but if you can’t take a long trip, that’s fine. A weekend at this luxury boutique hotel might be all you need for that mind-broadening travel experience. Placed among the Top 3 on the TripAdvisor list, the surroundings make for a peaceful and relaxing time away from the bustle of the city, if a break is what you’ve been craving.

Just 10 minutes away from the town of Kandy, lies the lap of luxury with staff to pamper your every need, delicious cuisine, breath-taking views and much more. This luxury boutique hotel, known as The Elephant Stables is nestled on a little hill, and provides the perfect weekend getaway destination for tourists and even local travellers seeking the ultimate luxurious experience.

The colonial bungalow was previously the home of Sir CudahRatwatte, the patriarch of the island’s leading aristocratic family.Many elephants were once housed in the gardens of his old plantation, hence the name ‘The Elephant Stables’. It is said that the stones making up the wallsurrounding the property had been carried and set in place by the pachyderms.

The rooms are classy and tastefully furnished in a lovely blend of Colonial and modern styles, featuring the cream of interior design in the country. It’s tempting to get cosy among the downy pillows and deliciously warm sheets, but you might want to take a dip in the pool or enjoy a drink seated under a canopy on the lawn first.

The room categories consist of Pepper, Lemongrass,Saffron, Citronella and Vanilla which are located on the upper floor of the property and provide delightful views of the garden, pool and the misty Knuckles Mountains in the distance.The Cottage Suite is nothing short of delightful; standing in the garden overlooking the back lawn and the pool, this is the perfect choice for a family of 4 that require a substantial amount of space.

You will feel like a queen that’s just alighted from her palanquinwhen you are escorted into the Luxury Tent, a 915 sq. ft. tented suite which is the largest permanent tented structure in Sri Lanka and one of the largest tented bedrooms in the entire world. The fully air conditioned tent is partitioned with curtainsthat separate the living and dining areas from the master bedroom with a large 4 poster bed as well as a second bedroom with two single 4 poster beds.A beautiful bathroom with polished cement walls has been built inside the tent.

Sir David Lean Bungalow is the jewel in the crown of The Elephant Stables with a 7 star rating. Located about 4 km away from the main hotel on top of a ridge at Anniewatte with a magnificent view, it is hard not to feel like you’re being taken back in time as you step into one of the most important colonial bungalows in Kandy. The bungalow is steeped in history, being the location for the filming of major scenes of Sir David Lean’s epic wartime masterpiece ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ in 1957. The interior of the bungalow is full of extremely rare and beautiful antique furniture including collections that were made especially for Queen Elizabeth’s state visit in 1954 to Ceylon, as it was known back then.Avail yourself of the exclusive private chef to provide deliciousmeals for you, or feel free to sample the variety of cuisines on offer at the main hotel with complimentary transport provided.

Prepare yourself for a journey of gastronomic delights as the chef at The Elephant Stables more than excels in deliveringmouth-watering fare.English, Continental or the traditional Sri Lankan breakfast is served to start your day. Sightseeing in Kandy can get pretty busy, so the hotel staff keeps that in mind and aims to serve a quick, yet appetizing lunch that includes pastas, sandwiches and salads. If you happen to order the Thai Red Curry with noodles, I suggest you choose beef as the meat is really tender and cooked to perfection. Their dessert menuincludes a scrumptious Chocolate Lava Cake and a selection of homemade ice cream which is quite tempting, even if you’re feeling stuffed.

Tea is served with a selection of scones, cakes and pastries along with a pot of freshly brewed Ceylon tea. Sunsets on the property are just glorious and just sitting on the lawn and taking in all the natural beauty around you brings a feeling of tranquillity like no other. Ranil Samarasooriya, CEO of The Elephant Stables, definitely knows guests’ deluxe holiday requirements. The hotel has been running for the past 6 years and has won the TripAdvisor Excellence Award consecutively for the past 3 years.

The lobby is a lovely place to relaxin before dinner if the weather is rainy, but if the sky is clear, seat yourself under the stars and enjoy a 3 course dinner menu, which always includes a Sri Lankan rice and curry option.Another set menu offers an optional Asian Fusion or Western dining selection and special meals (Halal, gluten-free or vegetarian, etc.) are available on request.

The Elephant Stables offer day excursions from Kandy to places of interest, such as the Cultural Triangle and the tea estates of the Hill Country. The more adventurous guests can try White Water Rafting at Kithulgala or trekking in the Knuckles mountains.Unlike many luxury boutique hotels in Sri Lanka, The Elephant Stables welcomes families and promises a fantastic vacation experience for travellers of all ages. For more details, contact them on +94 112 821515 or email reservations@elephantstables.com or visit http://elephantstables.com/