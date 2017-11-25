TNA says arrangements not made for Tamil diaspora to return

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) says arrangements have not been made for the Tamil diaspora to return to their homes in the North and East.

TNA member of Parliament S. Shritharan told Parliament on Saturday that several Tamils living overseas are keen to return home.

However he said the Government has not set the groundwork for those Tamils to return.

Shritharan also said that the Army continues to operate military installations in the North despite the end of the war.

The TNA MP also hailed the sacrifices made by LTTE fighters during the war in an attempt to protect the rights of the Tamils. (Colombo Gazette)