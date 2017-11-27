AG files motion in court on LG delimitation gazette

The Attorney General has filed a motion in the Court of Appeal on the Local Government delimitation gazette.

The motion calls for the case filed against the delimitation gazette to be heard on November 30.

Meanwhile, a party leaders meeting took place on Monday in Parliament with Speaker Karu Kayasuriya with regards to the Local Government (LG) elections.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, party leaders, the Attorney General and the Elections Commissioner attended the meeting.

The issue over the delimitation gazette was discussed at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)