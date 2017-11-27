Faizer says his profession is more important than politics

Local Government and Provincial Councils Minister Faizer Mustapha says he put his profession as a lawyer before politics.

Mustapha told Parliament on Monday that he will never sell his integrity as a lawyer and as a President’s Counsel for the sake of politics.

The Minister said that he carried out his duties as the Local Government and Provincial Councils Minister, to the book.

Mustapha had been accused of failing to ensure the Local Government elections are held without a hitch.

Two no-confidence motions have also been submitted to Parliament against the Minister.

There had also been allegations raised in Parliament that the President and Prime Minister were unaware that Mustapha was overseas recently when an issue arose with regards to the scheduled Local Government elections.

Mustapha however insisted he was in Malta with the blessings of the President and Prime Minister. (Colombo Gazette)