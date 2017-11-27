Joint opposition will not join UPFA or Government

The joint opposition on Monday insisted it will not join the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) despite having talks with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said that the SLFP members in the Government must resign and join the opposition.

He said the joint opposition is not prepared to work with the United National Party (UNP).

Meanwhile, joint opposition member of Parliament Udaya Gammanpila told reporters on Monday that the talks with the SLFP are based on strict conditions.

He said that there is no room for the joint opposition to join the Government or the UPFA.

Gammanpila said that under the conditions put forward by the joint opposition the SLFP will need to join the new alliance formed by the joint opposition in order for both sides to work together.

The SLFP and the joint opposition are having discussions to look at the possibility of contesting the Local Government elections together.

The SLFP had said earlier it wants to unite the party and is in talks with SLFP members who are in the opposition.

Gammanpila said that if the joint opposition is to work with the SLFP it will need to be under the leadership of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)