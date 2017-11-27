Legal action sought against commemorating LTTE cadres

Legal action has been sought against events held in the North commemorating slain LTTE cadres.

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka said that commemorating the LTTE who killed innocent civilians cannot be accepted.

Several events were held in the North on Sunday and Monday commemorating slain LTTE cadres to coincide with the LTTE Maaveerar Naal (heroes day).

Ranawaka said that anyone commemorating the LTTE must be held responsible for the assassinations committed by the LTTE during the war.

He said that no one can compare the LTTE to the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and say if the JVP can commemorate their heroes then LTTE supporters can commemorate the LTTE.

Ranawaka said that there cannot be room for anyone to glorify a terrorist group. (Colombo Gazette)