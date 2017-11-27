President Maithripala Sirisena leaves for South Korea

President Maithripala Sirisena left for South Korea on Monday on a 3-day state visit to Republic of Korea on an invitation extended by the Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The visit is significant in many aspects. Sri Lanka has highly beneficial economic and investment ties with South Korea. Furthermore, there are about 30,000 Sri Lankan workers employed in that rich industrial nation.

The visit takes place in conjunction with the 40th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Republic of Korea. When the President visits the Cheong WaDae or the Blue House, the official residence of President Moon, he will be ceremoniously received and a Guard of Honour with 21 gun salute will be offered.

The two leaders will discuss matters of mutual interest to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, following which a bilateral meeting will be held with the participation of visiting Sri Lankan Ministers and Korean Ministers.

Agreements on economic cooperation, economic development cooperation fund (EDCF) and cultural cooperation, as well as MoUs on investment cooperation and the Employment Permit System (EPS) are to be signed between the two Governments during the visit.

President Sirisena will visit Jogyesa Temple, an ancient Korean Buddhist shrine, and later pay respects at the Memorial Tower, memorial to remember the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

President Sirisena is also scheduled to attend a business forum and discuss with four major Korean Business associations, all potential major investors.

The agreement on establishing an employment permit system will assist current and future Sri Lankan workers ion Korea. More employment opportunities for Sri Lankan workers in Korea are important areas beneficial to Sri Lanka.

President Sirisena’s visit to Korea is expected to get substantial results in bilateral cooperation, investment, trade and commerce and employment. (Colombo Gazette)