SLMC backs holding elections under old system

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) backs holding the Local Government (LG) elections under the old system.

SLMC leader and Minister Rauff Hakeem told Parliament on Monday that if issues over the new system cannot be resolved then the SLMC has no issue with the LG elections being held under the old system.

“If we are unable to correct the anomalies in the present system there is enough room to revert back to the earlier system,” he said.

Hakeem said that his party is pushing for the LG elections to be held soon and they were discussing the matter with Government backbenchers.

He said that Government backbenchers were also supportive of reverting to the old elections system if the issues over the new system cannot be resolved and the LG elections cannot be held. (Colombo Gazette)