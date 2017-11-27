ZONTA Woman of Achievement 2017

Zonta Club 1 of Colombo held their flagship event, the Zonta Woman of Achievement Awards at the Cinnamon Grand, Colombo. The Club celebrates its Golden Jubileethis year and the Awards event has been happening annually since 1985.

Minister EranWickramaratne was Chief Guest and DharaWijayatilake was the Guest of Honour. President of the Zonta Club EnakshiKotagama delivered the Welcome Address and Jayanthi Kuru-Utumpala won the outstanding Achievement Award. The other award winners are Rose Cooray – Banking and Finance, RuviniHapugalleGunasekera – Creative and Performing Arts, Prof. Marie Perera – Education, ChamilaWeerathunghe& Anoka Abeyrathne – Environment, LakminiWijesundera – Industry and Enterpreneurship, RajithaJayasuriya – Law, Indira Malwatte – Management and Logistics, KamanthiWickramasinghe – Media, Dr. P.M.G. Punchihewa – Medicine, AchalaSamaravidakara–Social Enterpreneurship, Rosanna Flamer Caldera – Social Impact,Jayanthi Kuru-Utumpala – Sports,Prof.ChitraWeddikkara – STEM and CharithaAbeyratneHettiarachchi – Tourism and Hospitality.

Performances by CAMERATI entertained the Guests which was followed by Cocktails and Fellowship.