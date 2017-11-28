A treat for cake lovers on World Cake Day at MLH

Cake lovers had the time of their lives at Mount Lavinia Hotel (MLH) on World Cake Day.

MLH presented an all you can eat buffet with more than 100 cakes, ranging from sugar free cakes to vegan cakes to savory cakes and all possible cakes imaginable to humans.

Guests were given the opportunity to submerge themselves in cake as the buffet included flavors from around the world.

By popular demand MLH will host this event every last Sunday of the month.