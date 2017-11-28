Concerns raised over process to compensate flood affected families

Concerns were raised in Parliament today over the process followed by the authorities to compensate flood affected families.

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) member Sunil Handunnetti said that some families in parts of the country which were severely affected by recent floods have not been given financial compensation or shelter.

He said that the local authorities have placed pre-conditions to offer the compensation, including asking for clear documentation.

Minister of Disaster Management Anura Priyadarshana Yapa responded saying it is unacceptable that the authorities should ask for documentation from families affected by floods especially when they have lost everything.

He said that he will look into the concerns and take appropriate steps. (Colombo Gazette)