Fundamental rights petition filed by Shanil Neththikumara dismissed

A fundamental rights petition filed by Shanil Neththikumara seeking a court order against his arrest, was dismissed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Neththikumara is facing arrest for allegedly threatening a witness in the treasury bond scam investigations.

Shanil Neththikumara was accuse of threatening Anika Wijesuriya who had earlier testified before the Presidential Commission investigating the treasury bond scam that she had leased out a penthouse in which former Minister Ravi Karunanayake’s family resided. (Colombo Gazette)