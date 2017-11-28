Gota files writ petition in court against moves to arrest him

Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa today filed a writ petition in the Court of Appeal against moves to arrest him.

Rajapaksa was expected to be arrested earlier over the alleged misappropriation of over Rs. 90 million of Government funds for the construction of a memorial for his parents when he was the Defence Secretary.

However it was reported that the move to arrest Rajapaksa was put on hold following the intervention of President Maithripala Sirisena.