Korean leader receives President Sirisena in unscheduled meeting

South Korean President Moon Jae-In received President Maithripala Sirisena in Seoul on Tuesday in an unscheduled meeting ahead of scheduled talks set for Wednesday.

President Maithripala Sirisena received an unexpected warm welcome from the Korean President when Sirisena visited the Jogyesa Temple.

Sirisena was surprised to find President Moon waiting to receive him together with the Most Venerable Seol Jeong, head of the Jogye Order, the most prominent Buddhist sect in Korea.

President Moon said that although he was not scheduled to visit the temple, he decided to come unannounced as he wanted to show his respect to President Sirisena. “We have so many things in common and I wanted to meet him and develop a friendship before I meet him officially,” President Moon said.

President Sirisena said that although he had visited many countries as President, he could not meet a single leader before the official scheduled meetings. “This magnanimous gesture of humbleness shows the greatness of President Moon and his affection towards Sri Lanka and its people,” he said.

President Moon said that he has many things in common with President Sirisena as both came from rural areas and struggled for years and served the people amidst difficulties to reach the current top positions.

Most Venerable Seol Jeong blessed the two Presidents and expressed the hope that the two humble leaders would be able to carry forward the two countries and the people towards progress.

Ministers Dr Sarath Amunugama, Tilak Marapana, Daya Gamage, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Malik Samarawickrema and Thalatha Athukorale also joined the President on this visit to the Jogyesa Temple. (Colombo Gazette)