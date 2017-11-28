Prominence for country, not party says CBK

More prominence should be given for the development of the country and its people, say former President Mrs. Chandrika Bandaranaike and Minister of Petroleum Resources Development, Arjuna Ranatunga. They were making these comments at the ceremony held at the Pattalagedera Bodhimangalaramaya in Veyangoda.

Mrs. Chandrika said, “Those who manage the country should have a vision to take it forward. That vision is not to develop myself, or to fill the pockets of my brothers and sisters. Also the vision to develop the country should have a clear procedure. It should also be mentioned that with the challenges we are facing today, there should be straight-forward leaders to take forward those development procedures. Not just one, but from top to bottom in the Cabinet, Provincial Councils, etc. They should concentrate on the development and benefits of the people.

“Today, there are some who call for power because the country defeated terrorists. It should be reminded that it was I and my government that won 75 per cent of the terrorist conflict during my tenure.

“What people must concentrate on is not how and who won the terrorist war, but who brought the country down to drastic levels. Why is it that we cannot bring the country up to a developed level? What are the issues?

“They emptied the Central Bank and now attempting to totally ruin the country”, said Mrs. Chandrika Bandaranaike.

Addressing the event, Minister Ranatunga said that it was very important for the two main political parties to get together to solve the country’s problems. “However, it’s not that easy. There are those who have suffered from both the SLFP and the UNP. When one party wins, it creates problems for members of the other party. We have to change that attitude. There was a guideline for that after the last election. Today it is more important to concentrate and unite for the requirements of the country, more than to bring the party forward. It’s time to align for that purpose.

“It’s not that easy. The policies of the two main parties are different and as such its not that easy to keep the two parties together. Sometimes its an issue for me as to how the President and the Prime Minister are proceeding together.

“All can see today that this unity government has given the freedom for any minister or even MPs to express their views through the media. I must also mention that when we express our views, prominence should be given to the development of the country and not the benefits of the relevant party,” said Minister Arjuna Ranatunga.