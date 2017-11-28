Reconciliation results framework to track reconciliation efforts

The Ministry of National Integration and Reconciliation in collaboration with Sri Lanka Evaluation Association (SLEvA) has organized a national workshop to develop a reconciliation results framework and scorecard which was a felt requirement for national integration and reconciliation.

The purpose of the national workshop is to develop a reconciliation results framework with key performance indicators to track the progress on reconciliation efforts in Sri Lanka.

The workshop was funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Asian Development Bank.

The three day workshop commenced on 26th November 2017 at Habarana Village and J. Charitha Ratwatte, Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister participated as the Chief Guest and graced the event.

Ratwatte in his keynote address stated that the reconciliation results framework is intended not only to score and track performance but also as a direction setting exercise in the planning and management of reconciliation interventions.

The model results framework draws best practices from the Malaysian Government’s Performance Management Delivery Unit (PEMANDU) and a model set-up in UK by Tony Blair.

The Sri Lankan Model is a home grown model which takes account of best practices from South Africa, Australia, Malaysia, Northern Ireland and Rwanda.

Ratwatte also stated that it is not easy to quantify results when it comes to peace and reconciliation and need to be complemented with perception survey – public opinion poll known as “Reconciliation Barometer”.

The workshop participants included Government Sector, Civil Society, NGOs and academia and was facilitated by Asian Development Bank Resource Person. The workshop also reviewed the Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) and recommended improvements.

The workshop came-up with recommendations to institutionalize results framework and scorecard as part of the Managing for Development Results (MfDR) Initiative. (Colombo Gazette)