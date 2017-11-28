SLFP and SLFP joint opposition members hold key meeting

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and SLFP joint opposition members held a crucial meeting in the Parliament complex on Tuesday.

SLFP members Anura Priyadharshana Yapa and Lasantha Alagiyawanna represented the SLFP while Parliamentarians C.B Ratnayake, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and Pavithra Wanniarachchi represented the joint opposition.

SLFP member and Minister Susil Premajayantha said that the talks were focused on setting the groundwork for the SLFP and joint opposition to met and have further discussions.

He said the feeling was that if the SLFP divides even at village level it would not go well for the future.

Meanwhile, former Minister, Professor G.L Peiris said that there was no room for the joint opposition to join the Government.

He said the focus of the joint opposition is to work against the Government so there was no room for the joint opposition to join the Government. (Colombo Gazette)