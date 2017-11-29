China Henan Gongfu Show to tour Sri Lanka in December

The China Henan Shaolin Gongfu Show is to tour Sri Lanka in December, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

The tour is organized by Association for Sri Lanka – china Social and Cultural Cooperation, Sri Lanka – China Friendship Association,Sri Lanka – China Society and Sri Lanka – China Journalists’ Forum in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy.

The China Henan Shaolin Gongfu Show will pay a visit to Sri Lanka from 11th to 18th December 2017 to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of China – Sri Lanka diplomatic relations and 65th Anniversary of Signing of Rice and Rubber Pact between China and Sri Lanka.

The show will be performed in Kandy, Polonnaruwa, Hambantota and Colombo.

The show will be open to the general public, except for the show on the 17th evening.

It will provide a very unique opportunity for Sri Lanka to experience Shaolin Gongfu (martial art) and central China culture. The performance schedule is as follows: