Court of Appeal issues stay order against arresting Gotabaya

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday issued a stay order against arresting former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The stay order was issued till December 6 to the Police.

Earlier Rajapaksa had filed a petition in court seeking an order against his arrest.

Rajapaksa was expected to be arrested over the alleged misappropriation of over Rs. 90 million of Government funds for the construction of a memorial for his parents when he was the Defence Secretary. (Colombo Gazette)