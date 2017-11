Designer wedding show features top designers

A designer wedding show will be held on November 28 featuring the top bridal designers and hair and makeup artists in Sri Lanka.

The show featured Sri Lanka’s leading singers, the De Lanerolle Brothers and was held at the newly opened Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo.

The ‘Designer Wedding Show 2017’ was jointly organised by the Bride and Groom Magazine and Shangri-La Hotel Colombo.

Pictures by Lalith Perera