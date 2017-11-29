South Korea and Sri Lanka discuss North Korean nuclear issue

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena held a summit in Seoul on Wednesday and discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation.

During the summit, South Korea agreed to expand the size of its loans to Sri Lanka from 300 million dollars to 500 million dollars by 2019.

The loans will be provided from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund, a state-run fund launched in 1987 which aims to help emerging countries with low-interest loans.

Moon appreciated Sri Lanka’s support and cooperation in tackling the North Korean nuclear issue, KBS World Radio reported.

Sirisena pledged to actively support Seoul’s efforts to ease tensions and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula through the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Moon explained his New Southern Policy which aims to deepen ties with South Asia.

The two leaders assessed the progress their countries have witnessed in bilateral ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1977 and agreed to build new cooperative relations. Accordingly, they agreed to boost high-level exchanges and cooperation in defense and defense industries. (Colombo Gazette)