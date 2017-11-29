Sri Lanka to host wedding for 100 Chinese couples

Sri Lanka is to host a wedding for 100 Chinese couples at Town Hall in Colombo on December 17, the Government announced on Wednesday.

The royal wedding will be attended by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Champika Ranawaka said that the event will help strengthen Sri Lanka – China ties.

The event is being organised by the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development and the Tourism Ministry as well as the Chinese Government.

Sri Lanka and China share longstanding and deep relations in all sectors.

The Government says the 100 Chinese couples picked to have their wedding in Sri Lanka includes three Olympic medal winners.

The couples will be given an all expense paid stay in Sri Lanka following the wedding ceremony so they can experience what Sri Lanka offers tourists.