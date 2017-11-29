Two vessels registered in Sri Lanka detained in Maldives

Two fishing vessels registered in Sri Lanka found in Maldivian waters have been seized by the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF).

MNDF’s Coast Guard unit said that the two vessels are registered to Sri Lanka, and had a crew of five individuals each, raajje.mv reported.

The two vessels, both of which are roughly 13-meters in length, were spotted by a Coast Guard patrol boat.

According to the MNDF, the vessels were found actively fishing near Vaavu Atoll. Authorities have begun investigating the matter and the vessels are now being brought to capital city Malé. (Colombo Gazette)