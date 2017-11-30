Army to expedite process of releasing land in the North

The Army is to expedite the process of releasing land in the North, the Army media unit said today.

As part of this process 29 acres of land including the buildings which belong to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church (St. Mary’s Church) and Roman Catholic Tamil Mix School (RCTMS) located inside the Palaly Army Cantonment, was handed over to the Jaffna District Secretary, N. Vethanayahan by Major General Dharshana Hettiarachchi, Commander Security Forces (Jaffna) today.

The Army said the move is another initiation taken by the Sri Lanka Army to expedite the process of releasing lands in accordance with the policy on the resettlement of IDPs. The ceremony was organized by troops of the 515 Brigade.

The Ottapulam – Vasavilan road was also declared open for the public at the event. Religious dignitaries, senior military Officers, Government officials, soldiers and civilians were present at the event. (Colombo Gazette)