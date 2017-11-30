Labour Minister concerned over throwing out Hambantota port staff

Labour Minister W D J Seneviratne raised concerns in Parliament on Thursday over moves to shut out over 400 employees of the Hambantota Port.

He said that the Ports Ministry and Ports Authority should have first discussed with the employees and offered them alternatives before any drastic step was taken.

The joint opposition noted that the Police had been deployed to the Hambantota Port to prevent over 400 employees from entering the premises.

Joint opposition Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa said that the move contradicted an assurance from the Government that the employees will be compensated and offered employment in a new company formed between the Chinese company and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority to operate the port. (Colombo Gazette)