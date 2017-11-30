Pop, Fizz & Cheer! Season’s Sparkle at Hilton Colombo

Make it a sparkling season to remember… Christmas is all about tradition and year after year Hilton Colombo welcomes back friends who have made a seasonal gathering at the hotel, a much anticipated ritual. This season, Hilton Colombo invites you, your family and your friends to bask in their cozy, glowing atmosphere while they help you create truly special memories.

To delve into the spirit of the Festive season, Executive Chef Kazi Hassan and his team of chefs are creating delightful dining treats. From indulgent festive luncheons and dinners to glittering party nights, promising to fill this year with a Christmas essence that will have you and your loved ones reminiscing for years.

Celebrate happy times at GRAZE KITCHEN, CURRY LEAF and IL PONTE from 9th – 30th December 2017 and win a family trip to LEGOLAND, MALAYSIA! Offer includes air tickets, accommodation and LEGOLAND entrance tickets for a family of three (conditions apply).

ACHRISTMAS MARKET takes place on the 9th December from 10am – 6pm at THE BLUE. Share the love this December with a range of Christmas goodies prepared by the Pastry Chef Ranjith and his team. With over 30 vendors to choose from and an array of items personally handpicked and recommended by Executive Chef Kazi, you can fill up your stockings with especially curated items from our fresh Seafood& Meat display, fresh imported seasonal fruit and garden vegetables, organic produce, gourmet products including imported cheeses, chocolates and nuts and an extensive selection of wines & beverages.Fun for the whole family with a special “Kiddies Corner” and much more! Kids, look out Santa is expected to visit too! Entrance to this event is free. Visit the many stalls that will showcase their products at special prices; LOVI,,Nineteen Forty Eight,Tori House, Ramona Oshini/Charini, Kid and Co., Snuggle Bug, Redpierrot, Scribble, Alter Ego, ShirtWorks, Gaia, Just 4 Kids. Zirc Jewellery, Elegant Smockers, Shoelace Studio, Pendi, Cocoon Furnishings, Olive Couture, Twinkle Cave, Green Gardens Mihiliya, Prenita Fashions, Closet Clover, Cane Couture, Clubhouse Vivaldi, Xylo, Nimansé, House of Lonali, ShoppingBag.lk., Lyra, Juno, and handmade greeting cards from the students of the Deaf& Blind School, Ratmalana.

CHRISTMAS TREATS AT “MERRY DISPLAY”; Re-discover sugar and spice and all things nice with the extensive list of cakes, cupcakes, cookies, hampers and other goodies as the Pastry Chefs have created some indulgent creations this Christmas. “Visit our retail “Merry Display” and shop for Christmas favs and stock up all the traditional festive favorites in the spirit of the holidays. We have Christmas puddings, beautifully decoratedChristmas cakes, Yule logs, chocolates and a whole lot more and you could make your own hamper with a selection of gourmet food items and have it wrapped up by our team” says Gigi De Silva, Marketing Communications Manager.To help with all your customized holiday culinary needs, the chef will prepare your favorite Christmas menu, with great attention to your every need. Special festive roasts with traditional trimmings are available at the “Merry Display”. Pre-orders will be undertaken. Open from 4th to 29th December 8.00am to 10.00pm fromSunday to Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

A highlight of the season will be the angels in song at the L.A.B. (Lounge & Bar) Let the season embrace you with the sweet melodies of a series of choirs who will perform daily, starting on the 9th December with 5 popular choirs and duo; The Soul Sounds Academy, The De Lanerolle Brothers, Petite Choir, Camerati, Choral Spectrum and the Old Joes at 7pm.

The choirs will continue from the 10th December onwards daily from 8pm – 8.45pm:

Camerati on 10th, 13th& 18thDecember

Asteriaon11th& 17th December

Choral Spectrum on20th, 21st& 22ndDecember

Old Joeson 14th, 16th & 19th December

Friends of Ishan De Lanerolle Choir from 12th,15th, 23rd, 24th& 25th December

LIVE HOLIDAY MUSIC AND GIFTS WITH SANTA IN THE LOBBY from the 9th to 24th December I 6pm to 10.30pm and on 25th December I11.00am to 2.30pm & 7pm – 9.30pm

Children can create memories with the jolliest man in the world! Santa will be available to take photographs with you. Whilst you are at it don’t’ forget to write your Santa letter and drop it into the post box located at Santa’s Toy Shop! The most creative letter will win an X-BOX or a pair of VR Glasses/GO PRO.(Mums and Dads, take a cue!)Open 9th – 29th December8.00am to 10.00pm Sunday to Thursday and until Midnight on Friday & Saturday.

At Café Kai every piece of delight tells a story of the Chef’s love of food; using the finest ingredients that bring out the best this Christmas. Stop by and pick up the perfect creation that speaks to you. Delicate gourmet savory and sweet delights to keep you happy all day.Café KAI is open daily from 7am to 10pm and until 11pm on Friday & Saturday whilst the Cake section is open daily until Midnight.

FESTIVE AFTERNOON TEA at L.A.B from the 15th – 30th December I 3pm – 6pm

The classic afternoon tea has been revamped for a festive experience. Enjoy sweet and savory treats with a festive twist with the High Tea Platter for Two. Plain and raisin scones, clotted cream and strawberry jam, Mini Red Velvet Christmas hat cup cake, Christmas cake with Holy Leaves, Egg nog Tiramisu, Mince Pie Wreath, Mini Yule Log, Christmas Brownie tree and from the sandwich range you cansavor the mini bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and quail egg, honey glazed ham, apple with arugula and soft brioche, asparagus, sundried tomato and olive pinwheel, rotisserie chicken, watercress and mayo toasted sandwich. The savorytreats; Salmon and asparagus quiche, Roast beef pie with winter vegetables, Prawn toast with sweet chili sauce and Turkey puffs with cranberry jelly. Wash it down with a cup of tea or coffee served any way you like. RS 3500 NETT for two.

Enjoy aperitifs before dinner, relaxing digestives after your meal, or a creative cocktail before you retire for the day whilst you enjoy live entertainment nightly at L.A.B (Lounge & Bar)

Sunday – Thursday from 9pm to 1am and until 2am on Friday & Saturday.

Mirage on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, In-Focus on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and Kevin Almeida on Sundays.

Continue the Christmas celebrations with fine Italian flavors from an a la carte menu packed with specialties, and a wine list to match, at the Il Ponte. Live entertainment by Shane Berenger-Friday & Saturday nights in December.

Gather around a GRAZE Table with family and friends and enjoy a gourmet spread with the 7 specialty chefs at the Graze Kitchen. All your traditional Christmas trimmings from roasts to Spanish Tapas, a range of appetizers and salads, mains, live cooking stations and traditional desserts and more. A Christmas Endless High Tea Buffet with delightful festive range of classic favs prepared by our award winning culinary team will be available on the 23rd December priced at Rs 2388nett. Two sittings I 12.30pm – 2.30pm & 3pm – 5pm

On the night before Christmas, enjoy the Christmas Eve gala dinner buffet with traditional fayre at GRAZE KITCHEN for Rs 7888NETT per person. Christmas Day Lunchwill be a family festive buffet that will dazzle the eye and overwhelm the palate, with all your favorite seasonal specialties, to make sure everyone can celebrateaccording to taste; also priced at Rs7888NETT. The Christmas Day dinner buffet will feature elegantly presented Christmas classics alongside a selection of international dishes catering to guests with discerning tastes.Rs 6388NETT. Culinary magic is presented on New Year’s Eve with an abundant selection of international cuisines and holiday classics on the buffet at Graze Kitchen at Rs 7888NETT per person.

And of course no holiday is complete without a visit to the Sri Lankan and Seafood restaurant; Curry Leaf at the Hilton Colombo. Whilst enjoying live entertainment, indulge in luscious seafood prepared to order, accompanied by a buffet of exotic local fayre with a festive twist on

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and new year’s eve.7pm –Midnight, Rs 4888NETT.

Celebrate in grand style on New Year’s Eve at L.A.B the lounge & bar, with a host of exciting activities to keep you on your toes throughout the evening. This event will ensure you celebrate welcoming 2018 in true Hilton style. An a la carte menu and live entertainment by IN FOCUS & DJ from 7.00pm to 4.00am will be on offer. Minimum Charge Rs. 3000NETT per person.

Boogie the New Year in by stepping back in time and re-living the sounds of the 1980s to 2000s with classics from these epic decades. Includes an Italian dinner buffet, breakfast and entertainment with six top DJs; Kapila, Shard, Bonnie, Wendell, Hiranya Rahul and Sushan spinning discs at the POOLSIDE. Fireworks at midnight!Corkage FREE. 9pm onwardsRs 9888NETT. 50% discount for children 6 – 12 years.

Celebrate the last day of 2017, and ring in the start of the New Year amidst the lavish surrounds of the Grand Ballroom. Enjoy a decadent assortment of delicious canapes and cocktails served from 8pm – 9pm. Dine on a gala international dinner buffet menu crafted by the talented Executive Chef Kazi and his team along with live entertainment, offering an elegant atmosphere to countdown to 2018. And at the dawn of the New Year, indulge in a traditional Sri Lankan breakfast inclusive of western favs.Glasses will never be empty for a toast with 5 bottles of Premium Spirits and Wine and soft drinks included.Rs 18,888NETT Bands are Flame & Doctor, compered by Adam Adamally, 9pm onwards.

The Christmas Coordinators will be available to assist you from 4th to 31st December from 10.00am to 10.00pmat the SPECIAL EVENTS DESK AT THE LOBBY. “We encourage you to book early to ensure you get your favorite table” says Gigi. In conclusion she mentions that one could spread the light and warmth of Hospitality by gifting that special someone a Hilton Gift Voucher.“Vouchers are valid for dining at any of our restaurants or for overnight stays in a Suite or Deluxe Room”. Special offers are available for Children up to 5 years of age dine free – Buffet only.From 6 to 12 years at 50% savings – Buffets only.

For more information please call 2492492/2544 644/2437 177or e-mail: colombo@hilton.com