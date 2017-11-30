Rain shuts schools, diverts planes, halts train services

Heavy rain and strong winds resulted in schools being closed on Thursday, some passenger planes being diverted from Katunayake to Mattala, and train services along some lines coming to a halt.

The Education Ministry said that schools in the Western, Southern, Central and Uva Provinces will be closed on Thursday as a result of the heavy rain.

At least two passenger planes arriving from Chennai to the Katunayake airport were diverted to the Mattala airport on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile train services along the Kelani Valley line were also disrupted owing to fallen trees.

The electricity supply was also disrupted in parts of Colombo, the Ceylon Electricity Board said.

Landslide warnings were also issued to sever areas including Galle, Matara and Nuwara Eliya.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology said that the depression in the south-west of Sri Lanka has developed into a deep depression and it is located 200 km away from Colombo. It is expected to develop further and move to the Arabian Sea area.

As a result, heavy rains and gusty strong winds (about 60-70 kmph) can be expected over the island, and heavy rains, strong winds and rough seas can be expected further in the deep and shallow sea areas around the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur most parts of the island.

Very heavy falls (about100-150mm) can be expected at some places in the Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and Uva provinces. (Colombo Gazette)