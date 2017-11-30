Seven dead, 20,000 affected, 5 missing as of this afternoon

Seven people have been reported dead, 20,000 affected and five people are missing as of Thursday afternoon following the heavy rains.

Several families among those affected have been displaced in various parts of the country.

The military has been deployed to assist in the rescue and recovery operations.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the affected families will be given compensation.

Meanwhile the Department of Meteorology said that the deep depression in the Arabian Sea, to the west of Sri Lanka was located 300km to the west of Colombo by Thursday afternoon. It was likely to develop in to a cyclonic storm and move further away from the island. As a result it’s effects on the country was expected to lessen gradually by Friday.