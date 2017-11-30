Turyaa Chennai: Sri Lankan hospitality in the heart of India

Nestled in the busy humdrum of India’s bustling metropolitan, Turyaa Chennai marries the world of business with that of a five-star deluxe classifiedhospitality and much deserving leisure.

Carrying the inherent warmth of Sri Lankan hospitality and award-winning service standards of the truly Sri Lankan Aitken Spence Hotels chain, Turyaa Chennai caters to the discerning professionals who are constantly on the move, sealing one deal after another, honouring those much important meetings and attending conferences in the city; whilst creating a blesiure market, given the enhanced facilities and experiential packages of the hotel.

Offering special business traveller packages, long stay packages and early bird offers, the hotel is ideal for the local businessmen travelling to Chennai, or for local companies looking to manage or lead their MICE necessities in India.

Located on Chennai’s IT corridor, just 20 minutes away from city’s international airport, Turyaa Chennai is all about enterprise and entertainment right in the heart of the city. The property’s 140 room inventory includes 112 deluxe rooms, 24 junior suites, three premier suites and the outstanding Sundara suite with state-of-the-art facilities for a hassle free and all-encompassing staying experience.

A feast of culinary options are also available to savour exceptional cuisine – from all day dining ‘Svar’ to oriental ‘Dao’, from fusion ‘Samsa’ to spirited ‘Twist lounge Bar’ and all-day snacking ‘Mista Deli and Coffee Shop’. The high culinary standards that Aitken Spence Hotels are known for is well maintained at the Turyaa property as well, and have been widely acknowledged in the Indian market. The rooftop dining restaurant ‘Samsa’ in particular has been a great hit due to the expansive views and the gastronomic excellence offered through its menu.

Enabling business personnel to conduct in-house meetings whether for an intimate crowd or groups, conferences and even gala banquet events for product and media launches, exhibitions, dinner dances and more, the hotel also provides multiple venues for MICE market.

Given the value of time, especially for those on the run, the hotel offers 24-hour concierge services that begin from the point of airport transfer, has a 24-hour reception, 24 hour in-room dining, 24-hour coffee shop and currency exchange services.

Promoting blesiure – the blend between business and leisure – where professionals will book extended stays from their business trips to appreciate and experience the culture of the destination and (or) take a break for some quiet time, Turyaa Chennai boasts of ample amenities catering to this niche; such as an ultra-modern gymnasium, a star-classed spa facility and an infinity pool with views of the city. Due to the hotel’s location, guests staying here could explore the UNESCO world heritage site Mahabalipuram which is just an hour away, or explore the varied IT parks and shopping malls in the area or catch a train at Chennai Central Railway Station.

The hotel also curates bespoke packages depending on choice, for all guests staying at Turyaa Chennai.

The hotel received membership of Preferred Hotels and Resorts that represents more than 650 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 85 countries — as the newest experience available within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection. All guests of Turyaa Chennai is now eligible to enrol in the iPrefer hotel rewards program, which extends points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status, and special benefits such as complimentary Internet to members upon every stay.

For more information regarding the special packages or for reservations, contact sales.chennai@turyaahotels.com