UK tells Sri Lanka to fully implement UNHRC resolution

The British Government has told Sri Lanka to fully implement the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution which was passed in March.

British Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field said that he had raised the issue during his visit to Sri Lanka in October.

“During my visit in early October 2017 to Colombo and Jaffna, I raised with Foreign Minister Marapana the importance of the Sri Lankan Government implementing in full its commitments under UN Human Rights Council Resolution 34/1, which rolled over the commitments made under 30/1. These commitments include the return of all military-held private land, the operationalisation of the Office of Missing Persons, and the development of new counter-terrorism legislation in line with international human rights standards.,” he said.

The British Minister of State said that the UK is committed to the full implementation of Resolution 34/1 and will continue to support the Government of Sri Lanka in its efforts to promote reconciliation and human rights. (Colombo Gazette)