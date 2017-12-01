Arjuna says Hambantota port workers must not be sacked

Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga says securing the employment of the workers in the Hambantota Port is a responsibility of the Government.

He made this statement when he called on the Mahanayaka Theros of Malwatta and Asgiriya temples and visited the Dalada Maligawa on Friday.

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) informed employees of the Magampura Port Management Company (Pvt.) Ltd. that an Enjoining Order has been issued by the District Court of Hambantota on disrupting port operations.

The Enjoining Order has been issued on 30.11.2017 in District Court of Hambantota Case No. 8698/SPL against the employees and/or all persons involved in:

Obstructing vehicular traffic entering or exiting from the Hambantota Port or obstructing the access or exit roads of Hambantota Port in any manner; Entering or remaining in the Hambantota Port without written permission of Sri Lanka Ports Authority; and Interrupting the usual operations of Hambantota Port and port services in any manner.

“I had discussed with a private Chinese company to secure the employment of workers during my ministerial period. Although the subject ministry is not under me, I said not to deprive them of their employment. I’m still in the same stance. Although I’m with the Government, I stand against the Government if some influence is made to deprive them of their employment,” Minister Arjuna Ranatunga said.

Minister Ranatunga visited the Dalada Maligawa to obtain blessings for his 54th birthday and called on the Mahanayaka Thero of the Malwatta Chapter, the Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala and the Mahanayaka Thero of the Asgiriya Chapter, the Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero. Responding to journalists, the Minister said that if someone attempts to separate the unity Government, it will amount to going against the people.

“My vision is that very leader can take any decisions which do not destroy the people’s mandate. People gave power to these two parties to govern the country together. Any alteration to it will be bad for the people. I can’t teach politics to the President and the Prime minister. People expected to establish the new government by allowing both to govern the country without giving solo power to either the UNP or the SLFP. Even the Most Venerable Maduluwawe Sobitha Thero approved this system before he passed away. We could sort out issues by this system,” Minister Ranatunga added.